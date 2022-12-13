Green scores 26, Rockets beat slumping Suns in Silas’ return

HOUSTON (AP) — Jalen Green had 26 points and Kevin Porter Jr. added 18 as the Houston Rockets never trailed in a 111-97 win over the slumping Phoenix Suns. The Rockets led by as many as 23 and held a comfortable lead for most of the night. Houston coach Stephen Silas returned after missing one game following the death of his father, longtime NBA player and coach Paul Silas. It was the second straight victory for the Rockets. The Suns were short-handed after DeAndre Ayton and Cameron Payne were injured in the first half. Mikal Bridges led Phoenix with 18 points but shot just 4 of 24.

