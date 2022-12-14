Pili scores 20-plus again, No. 13 Utah women beat Colorado

SALT LAKE CITY (AP) — Alissa Pili scored 25 points, Gianna Kneepkens had 17 points, six rebounds and five assists and No. 13 Utah beat Colorado 85-58 in a Pac-12 opener for both teams. Pili scored 20-plus for the fourth straight game, including back-to-back 28-point performances. She was 10 of 14 from the field and Utah shot 57%. Colorado had not allowed an opponent to score more than 50 points in the last four games but Utah, the nation’s No. 2 scoring offense at 94.4 points per game, reached the mark with 5:50 left in the third quarter. Utah started the fouth quarter on a 15-2 run, with seven points from Pili.

KTVZ NewsChannel 21 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.