Milton, Klubnik ready to take center stage at Orange Bowl
By TIM REYNOLDS
AP Sports Writer
FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. (AP) — Joe Milton has started three games for Tennessee. Cade Klubnik hasn’t started any for Clemson. They are the starting quarterbacks for Friday night’s Orange Bowl, where Tennessee takes on Clemson. The teams got here largely on the arms of others. Hendon Hooker led Tennessee most of the way before a season-ending injury, and DJ Uiagalelei was Clemson’s quarterback until Klubnik took over in the Atlantic Coast Conference title game and never looked back. And for both Milton and Klubnik, the final game of their 2022 season could become a springboard for them entering 2023.