Evangelista scores 2 in Predators 7-3 win over Sabres

BUFFALO, N.Y. (AP) — Luke Evangelista scored twice in a span of 39 seconds as part of a four-goal second-period surge, and the Nashville Predators became the latest team to rout the reeling Buffalo Sabres in a 7-3 win. Matt Duchene also scored twice, including an empty-netter, to give him 21 goals on the season. Juuse Saros stopped 28 shots and even picked up an assist in beating the Sabres for the first time in seven career starts. Both teams were coming off 7-0 loss on Sunday. Buffalo dropped to 1-6-2 in its past nine, and 1-5-1 in its past six home games, a stretch in which the Sabres have been outscored by a combined 18-37.

