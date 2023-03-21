Pitino returns to big stage at St. John’s: ‘I’ve earned it’

NEW YORK (AP) — St. John’s introduced 70-year-old Rick Pitino as its new men’s basketball coach with a news conference at Madison Square Garden. St. John’s is hoping the Hall of Famer can turn back the clock on a program that once stole New York City tabloid headlines away from the Knicks in the 1980s under coach Lou Carnesecca. The 98-year-old Carnesecca attended the news conference and called the hire a “home run.” Pitino, whose resume includes two national championships, including one that was vacated because of NCAA violations, was previously coaching at Iona. He said he has earned another shot at the big-time.

