Morant back, Grizzlies top Rockets, clinch 1st in Southwest

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (AP) — Ja Morant finished with 17 points and five assists in his return to action after a league-imposed suspension and Jaren Jackson Jr. had season-high 37 points and 10 rebounds as the Memphis Grizzlies defeated the Houston Rockets 130-125. Desmond Bane scored 20 points and Tyus Jones had 14, both also added seven assists. Jalen Green finished with 32 points to lead the Rockets, while Kenyon Martin Jr. scored 31 points. Kevin Porter had his second career triple-double and first of the season with 14 points, 10 rebounds and 10 assists. Alperen Sengun scored 25 for Houston.

