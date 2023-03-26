Skip to Content
AP National Sports
By
Published 2:28 PM

Final Four newcomers: Grab your name tag at the door

KTVZ

By EDDIE PELLS
AP National Writer

Everyone’s heard of UConn. The rest of the participants in next weekend’s Final Four may need name tags. When they travel to Houston to play for the national title, Florida Atlantic and San Diego State will be making their first appearances at the Final Four. Fans might look back on 2022-23 as the season when true parity finally sunk down deep into the bones of America’s favorite basketball tournament. There will be no No. 1 seed at the Final Four for the first time since 2011. Instead, there will be a 9 seed in Florida Atlantic, a 5 seed in SDSU and a 4 seed in UConn, which opens as an overwhelming favorite.

Article Topic Follows: AP National Sports

Associated Press

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KTVZ NewsChannel 21 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content