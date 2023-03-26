Final Four newcomers: Grab your name tag at the door

Everyone’s heard of UConn. The rest of the participants in next weekend’s Final Four may need name tags. When they travel to Houston to play for the national title, Florida Atlantic and San Diego State will be making their first appearances at the Final Four. Fans might look back on 2022-23 as the season when true parity finally sunk down deep into the bones of America’s favorite basketball tournament. There will be no No. 1 seed at the Final Four for the first time since 2011. Instead, there will be a 9 seed in Florida Atlantic, a 5 seed in SDSU and a 4 seed in UConn, which opens as an overwhelming favorite.

