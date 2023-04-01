Mac Allister scores late as Brighton and Brentford draw 3-3

BRIGHTON, England (AP) — Alexis Mac Allister’s 90th-minute penalty sent Brighton to sixth place in the Premier League after a 3-3 draw with Brentford. A thrilling game at Amex Stadium saw Brighton come back on three occasions to deny Brentford the win. But both teams moved above Liverpool in the fight for European places after Jurgen Klopp’s team was routed 4-1 by Manchester City. Argentina World Cup winner Mac Allister fired home his VAR-awarded penalty after Aaron Hickey blocked Deniz Undav’s close-range effort with his arm. Brighton had twice evened the score in the first half. Kaoru Mitoma and Danny Welbeck canceled out strikes from Pontus Jansson and Ivan Toney

