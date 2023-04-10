Hoskins hopeful for potential October return for Phillies
By DAN GELSTON
AP Sports Writer
PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Philadelphia Phillies first baseman Rhys Hoskins has expectations that he can recover this season from a torn ACL after injuring his left knee while fielding a grounder in a spring training game. Hoskins spoke to reporters Monday for the first time since he “felt a pop” in late March and had to be carted off the field. He had surgery and expects to need seven to nine months to rehab his knee but says he would like to contribute if the Phillies are still playing in October. Hoskins hit 30 homers with 79 RBIs last season for the reigning National League champions. He is a free agent after this season.