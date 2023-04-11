Michigan State forward Malik Hall returning for 5th season

EAST LANSING, Mich. (AP) — Michigan State forward Malik Hall has announced on social media he’s returning for a fifth season. Hall is the second Michigan State senior to return for a fifth year, making his announcement a day after standout guard Tyson Walker said he’s also taking advantage of the extra year granted to players during the COVID-19 pandemic. The return of the two starters provides experience to a Spartans roster that is primed to add two McDonald’s All-America selections in center Xavier Booker and guard Jeremy Fears Jr. The two are part of a highly rated recruiting class for the Spartans.

KTVZ NewsChannel 21 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.