It’s proving to be a vintage season for Lens and its wine-collecting coach Franck Haise. His team travels to French league leader Paris Saint-Germain on Saturday amid the club’s best title shot in two decades. Beating star-studded PSG would move second-place Lens to within three points of the top. The club won its only league title in 1998 and has not come close again since finishing second in 2002. Haise is a tactically astute coach who has a way of keeping the pressure off in a stressful profession where job security is scarce. Nicknamed “the oenologist” by his friends Haise’s devotion to all matters wine serves as his escape from the pressures of management.

