Adam Yates wins Tour de Romandie; Gaviria gets stage victory

GENEVA (AP) — Adam Yates has retained his yellow jersey to complete victory in the six-day Tour de Romandie. Yates’ solo ride in the mountains Saturday to win the queen stage had created a 19-second lead over Matteo Jorgenson of the United States. The English rider maintained that gap Sunday by finishing safely in the pack of a sprint that decided the final stage. Fernando Gaviria won the stage racing several bike lengths clear of the chasing pack on the lakeside finish in Geneva. The 30-year-old Yates got his biggest win since the 2021 Tour of Catalonia.

