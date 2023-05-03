X Games return to Southern California for coast tour in July
By GREG BEACHAM
AP Sports Writer
VENTURA, Calif. (AP) — The X Games are coming home to Southern California for an eight-day tour of the Pacific coast. The action sports competition will host events in San Diego, Los Angeles and Ventura from July 16-23. The full slate of X Games sports will include skateboarding, BMX and motocross competitions. More than 150 athletes are expected to participate in the tour that’ll culminate at the Ventura County Fairgrounds and Event Center on July 21-23. Fans will be allowed back at X Games in the U.S. for the first time since the COVID-19 pandemic began.