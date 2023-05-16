Cort wins stage in miserable conditions, Thomas stays in Giro d’Italia lead

VIAREGGIO, Italy (AP) — Magnus Cort has won a wet and cold 10th stage of the Giro d’Italia. Geraint Thomas has kept hold of the pink jersey. Thomas moved into the lead on Sunday after pre-race favorite Remco Evenepoel had to withdraw after testing positive for the coronavirus. Thomas maintains his two-second lead over Primož Roglič after they both finished safely in the peloton. Tao Geoghegan Hart is third overall. Cort edged Derek Gee and Alessandro De Marchi at the end of the rolling 196-kilometer route through the Tuscan Apennines from Scandiano to Viareggio on the Mediterranean coast. All three had been part of a breakaway.

