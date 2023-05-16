Kerr: Draymond Green’s return crucial for Warriors title hopes

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Coach Steve Kerr was frank about the lasting impact Draymond Green’s punch of Jordan Poole in a preseason practice had on the Golden State Warriors’ season, which ended with a second-round loss to the Lakers. He was just as forceful about how important it is that Green return to the Warriors next season if they have any hope of getting back to the top of the NBA. Kerr says the Warriors will not be a championship contender if Green doesn’t return next season. Green has a $27.6 million player option for next season and could choose to opt out in order to get another lucrative long-term deal.

