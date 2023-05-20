Camp Nou clamors for Messi to return to Barcelona during rare loss to Sociedad
By JOSEPH WILSON
Associated Press
BARCELONA, Spain (AP) — Barcelona’s fans have shouted “Messi! Messi! Messi” in hopes that the club can bring back its all-time great during a 2-1 loss to Real Sociedad at Camp Nou. Barcelona won the Spanish league in the last round. Barcelona president Joan Laporta has said he hopes Messi will turn down likely more lucrative offers this summer after he finishes his contract with Paris Saint-Germain. Alexander Sorloth led Sociedad to its first win at Barcelona in the league since 1991 with a goal and an assist.