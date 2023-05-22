Conference tournaments to set stage for NCAA baseball regionals

Most of the 30 automatic qualifiers and 34 at-large picks for the NCAA baseball tournament will be determined in conference tournaments this week. Penn and Army became the first two qualifiers for the NCAA Tournament after winning conference titles Monday. Top seeds in the Power Five tournaments are Wake Forest in the ACC, Maryland in the Big Ten, Texas in the Big 12, Stanford in the Pac-12 and Florida in the SEC. Wake Forest closed the regular season as the consensus No. 1 team in the national polls. The 64-team NCAA Tournament field will be announced next Monday.

