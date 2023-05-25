Coach Prime keeps driving ticket sales as Colorado turns in record day for single-game admission

There’s a high demand for a front-row seat to watch the turnaround at the University of Colorado under Deion “Coach Prime” Sanders. The Buffaloes sold 11,273 single-game tickets Wednesday. It’s the largest one-day total for individual games in team history. The school already sold out of its season-ticket allotment. The demand has been through the roof since Sanders took over the downtrodden program in early December. Even the spring game sold out. Sanders and his veteran coaching staff have their work cut out for them turning around a program that went 1-11 last season.

