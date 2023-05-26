Marquette’s Prosper says he will stay in draft rather than returning to school

MILWAUKEE (AP) — Olivier-Maxence Prosper has announced he is keeping his name under consideration for the NBA draft rather than returning to Marquette. The 6-foot-8 forward announced his decision Friday. Prosper averaged 12.5 points and 4.7 rebounds last season while helping Marquette go 29-7 and win the Big East’s regular-season and tournament titles. Prosper could have returned to school and maintained his college eligibility by withdrawing from the draft by May 31. His announcement indicates he instead is going ahead with plans to turn pro. Marquette’s season ended with a 69-60 loss to Michigan State in the NCAA Tournament’s round of 32. Prosper played two seasons at Marquette after transferring from Clemson.

