Varner leads LIV event as Koepka struggles in return from 5th major victory

STERLING, Va. (AP) — Brooks Koepka has returned from winning the PGA Championship just five days ago. It was a rusty return at LIV Golf DC. Harold Varner III leads the way with a 64. He leads by two over James Piot. Koepka had a flat round of two birdies, two bogeys and the rest pars. That gives him a 72 and an eight-shot deficit with two days remaining. Varner made two eagles at Trump National. The tie for third at 68 includes Cameron Smith and Andy Ogletree. Ogletree is a LIV sub. He’s filling in this week for Paul Casey.

KTVZ NewsChannel 21 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.