Tua Tagovailoa trying to ‘work on everything’ entering 4th NFL season

By ALANIS THAMES
MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. (AP) — Miami Dolphins coach Mike McDaniel wanted to see a “graduation” from Tua Tagovailoa entering his fourth year in the NFL and second in McDaniel’s system. In Year One, the Dolphins starting quarterback had to learn and adapt weekly. In Year Two, McDaniel expects more command and consistency from him. So far this offseason, he’s seeing it. Tagovailoa arrived at the Dolphins minicamp visibly bigger than he was last season, something he attributed to his commitment to working on more than what happens on the field.

