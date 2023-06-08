Argentina midfielder Alexis Mac Allister joins Liverpool from Brighton

Argentina midfielder Alexis Mac Allister has signed for Liverpool for a reported initial fee of 35 million pounds ($43.6 million) to mark the start of an expected rebuild by the club. Mac Allister was part of Argentina’s World Cup-winning team last year. He completed a move from Brighton on what Liverpool described as a “long-term deal.” Mac Allister helped Brighton secure its highest-ever Premier League finish of sixth place. That was one spot below Liverpool. Mac Allister’s reputation has soared over the past year after playing a key role in Argentina’s World Cup triumph alongside Lionel Messi.

