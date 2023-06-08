Dodgers place pitcher Noah Syndergaard on injured list with no timetable for return

CINCINNATI (AP) — The Los Angeles Dodgers have placed pitcher Noah Syndergaard on the 15-day injured list with a blister on the index finger of his right throwing hand. Dodgers manager Dave Roberts said Thursday the timetable for Syndergaard’s return is unknown despite the 15-day designation. Syndergaard allowed six runs and seven hits in three innings against the Cincinnati Reds on Tuesday night, raising his ERA to 7.16. He has surrendered at least five runs in three straight starts. Syndergaard has been trying to return to the player he was before Tommy John surgery sidelined him for the better part of the 2020 and 2021 seasons.

KTVZ NewsChannel 21 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.