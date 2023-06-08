Mets slugger Pete Alonso returns to New York for tests on sore left wrist

ATLANTA (AP) — Mets first baseman Pete Alonso has returned to New York for further testing after being hit on his left wrist by a pitch and leaving Wednesday night’s game against the Atlanta Braves. Manager Buck Showalter says Alonso had a CT scan in Atlanta Thursday morning. Alonso was scheduled for an MRI later Thursday in New York. The slugger was hit on the left wrist by a 96 mph fastball from Charlie Morton in the first inning of Atlanta’s 7-5 win on Wednesday night. Alonso leads the majors with 22 homers and the NL with 49 RBIs.

KTVZ NewsChannel 21 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.