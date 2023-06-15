Diversity study finds percentage of Black MLB players at another record low
By AARON BEARD
AP Sports Writer
An annual study reviewing diversity hiring for Major League Baseball reported a record low of Black players on opening day rosters for the second straight year. Thursday’s report card from The Institute for Diversity and Ethics in Sport at Central Florida found Black players represented just 6.2% of players on opening day rosters. That’s down from last year’s previous record low of 7.2%. Both figures are the lowest recorded in the study since it began in 1991, when 18% of MLB players were Black. The report examined a range of positions throughout the league using data for the 2023 season.