Fowler, a fan favorite, takes center stage for the weekend at the US Open
By EDDIE PELLS
AP National Writer
LOS ANGELES (AP) — A fan favorite. An underdog. A comeback story. All those storylines are in play heading into the weekend at the U.S. Open. And, as luck would have it, they are all wrapped up in the same player — Rickie Fowler. One of the sport’s most popular personalities is emerging from a three-year slump, and heading into the weekend with a one-shot lead and as good a chance as he’s had in a while to capture his first major championship.