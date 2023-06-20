Mystery solved? Wembanyama listed at 7-foot-4, but check back later in September

NEW YORK (AP) — The tall task of determining Victor Wembanyama’s height isn’t finished yet. The expected No. 1 pick in the NBA draft might be 7-foot-4. Maybe not, though. Check back in September The league is using 7-4 in the draft guide on its media website, which falls in the middle of most reports about the French forward’s height. That’s not official, though, because Wembanyama didn’t attend the NBA Draft Combine in May, where prospects are measured. He has said 7-3 and some internet sites show 7-5. The final answer will come once the San Antonio Spurs — assuming they take Wembanyama No. 1 Thursday night — submit to the league an official height without shoes. They have until September.

KTVZ NewsChannel 21 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.