Brewers reliever Matt Bush returns from the injured list after missing two months

CLEVELAND (AP) — The Milwaukee Brewers have activated reliever Matt Bush after he missed two months with an injury to his right rotator cuff. The Brewers have optioned right-handed pitcher Trevor Megill to Triple-A Nashville. Bush opened the season as the Brewers’ main setup man to closer Devin Williams. Bush posted an 0-1 record with an 8.22 ERA in nine appearances before going on the injured list April 24. Megill has gone 1-0 with a 4.91 ERA in 14 appearances this season.

