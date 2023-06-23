Kenta Maeda throws 5 scoreless inning in return to lead Twins past Tigers 4-1

DETROIT (AP) — Kenta Maeda pitched five scoreless innings in his return from the injured list and the Minnesota Twins defeated the Detroit Tigers 4-1. Royce Lewis and Max Kepler homered for the Twins who had two players and manager Rocco Baldelli ejected by home plate umpire Lance Barrett. Maeda strained his triceps against the New York Yankees on April 26. He allowed three hits, struck out eight and walked two. Jhoan Duran pitched the ninth for his 10th save in 12 tries. The Twins struck out 16 overall. Joey Wentz gave up four runs — three earned — and five hits with four walks in five-plus innings.

