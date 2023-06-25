Gore, Candelario lead the Nationals to an 8-3 rout of the staggering Padres

SAN DIEGO (AP) — Left-hander MacKenzie Gore pitched five strong innings against his former team, Jeimer Candelario homered and drove in three runs and the Washington Nationals took advantage of San Diego’s bullpen meltdown to beat the staggering Padres 8-3 to take two of three. The Nationals blew open a tie game by chasing Seth Lugo with two runs in the sixth and then scoring five unearned runs in the seventh, when reliever Tim Hill committed two throwing errors and hit a batter. Lane Thomas hit an RBI single and Candelario a two-run double off Hill before Joey Meneses greeted Brent Honeywill with a two-run double.

