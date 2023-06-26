FIFA says Saudi city Jeddah, home of Benzema’s Al-Ittihad, will stage next Club World Cup

ZURICH (AP) — FIFA says the 2023 Club World Club will be played in Jeddah in Saudi Arabia. It’s the home city of Saudi Arabian champion Al-Ittihad that has signed Karim Benzema. Al-Ittihad will be joined by the six continental club champions including Champions League winner Manchester City for the Dec. 12-22 tournament. It’s the last edition in the seven-team format before the 32-team version launches in 2025 in the United States. The 2023 tournament will be played in the King Abdullah Sport City Stadium and Prince Abdullah Al Faisal Stadium.

