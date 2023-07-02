Victor Lafay gives French team Cofidis 1st Tour de France stage win in 15 years

SAN SEBASTIAN, Spain (AP) — French rider Victor Lafay made a late move to break away from the pack and give Cofidis its first Tour de France stage win in 15 years. Adam Yates has kept the overall lead after the opening two stages in northern Spain. Lafay took the lead within the final kilometer Sunday and held on to the victory in what was the Tour’s longest stage this year at more than 200 kilometers. French team Cofidis hadn’t won in the Tour since the 19th stage of the 2008 edition with Sylvain Chavanel. The 27-year-old Lafay had won one other stage victory at a Grand Tour race in the 2021 Giro d’Italia.

