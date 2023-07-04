Angels’ Ohtani leaves with blister after giving up 2 homers in 8-5 loss to Padres, Musgrove

SAN DIEGO (AP) — Two-way All-Star Shohei Ohtani of the Los Angeles Angels left with a blister on his right middle finger after allowing consecutive home runs to Xander Bogaerts and Jake Cronenworth in the sixth inning of an 8-5 loss to Joe Musgrove and the San Diego Padres. Ohtani’s exit came a few hours after the Angels found out they’ll be without All-Star slugger Mike Trout for several weeks because of a broken left wrist. Ohtani allowed a line-drive, two-run homer by Bogaerts to left field and then Cronenworth’s shot to right-center. A trainer came out with an interpreter to check on Ohtani and they were soon joined by manager Phil Nevin.

KTVZ NewsChannel 21 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.