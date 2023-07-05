Former Giro champion Hindley wins Tour mountain stage to claim yellow jersey as Pogacar loses ground

The first mountain stage of the Tour de France has produced a new race leader and firmly indicated that defending champion Jonas Vingegaard has the upper hand in his duel with two-time winner Tadej Pogacar. On his Tour de France debut former Giro d’Italia champion Jai Hindley took the yellow jersey after winning the 162.7-kilometer (100.9-mile) fifth stage that also included a daunting 15.2-kilometer grind up Col de Soudet. Vingegaard made the most of the brutal climb of Marie-Blanque, the third and last ascent of the day, to launch a sharp attack that was left unanswered by Pogacar. Vingegaard moved into second place in the general classification, 47 seconds behind Hindley. Pogacar was sixth overall, 1 minute, 40 seconds back.

