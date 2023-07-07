Ohtani in Angels’ lineup as DH while nursing blister on finger against Dodgers

LOS ANGELES (AP) — All-Star Shohei Ohtani is in the lineup as the designated hitter and is set to bat leadoff for the Los Angeles Angels in their Freeway Series opener against the Dodgers. The two-way superstar is nursing a blister on the middle finger of his right hand. He was held hitless Wednesday to close out a three-game sweep by the San Diego Padres. Ohtani left Tuesday’s start as a pitcher because of the blister. He also has a cracked fingernail. Manager Phil Nevin says Ohtani’s issues don’t affect his hitting and he’s eager to get Ohtani as many at-bats as possible.

