Wembanyama returns, but injuries affect the marquee games Sunday in the NBA Summer League

LAS VEGAS (AP) — Victor Wembanyama and Scoot Henderson won’t get a second act in Las Vegas. There’s no Thompson twins show, either. Injuries have affected what shaped up to be the marquee games Sunday in the NBA Summer League after two top players were hurt on opening night. Henderson, the No. 3 pick in the draft, and Amen Thompson, who went right after him to Houston, were hurt in the same game Friday. Henderson won’t face Wembanyama when the Trail Blazers play the Spurs and Amen Thompson won’t play his twin brother, Ausar, who was picked No. 5 by the Detroit Pistons.

