Ion Izagirre soloes to victory in lively Tour de France stage as Vingegaard keeps overall lead

BELLEVILLE-EN-BEAUJOLAIS, France (AP) — Ion Izagirre has won the 12th stage of the Tour de France after a long breakaway. It is his second career Tour stage win. The 169-kilometer stage took riders across the Beaujolais vineyards on a route with two big climbs in the second half of the trek. The first two hours of racing were furious with several dozen riders dropped over the first 25 kilometers. Izagirre attacked from a group of strong and experienced breakaway riders in the final climb which was the brutal ascent of the 5.3-kilometer Col de la Croix Rosier. Izagirre’s previous Tour win was in 2016.

