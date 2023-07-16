Vingegaard keeps yellow jersey at Tour de France as Poels soloes to victory in 15th stage
SAINT-GERVAIS MONT-BLANC, France (AP) — Jonas Vingegaard has kept intact his 10-second overall lead in the Tour de France as Dutch veteran Wout Poels soloed to victory after a tough trek in the Alps with a mountaintop finish. Poels was part of an early breakaway in Sunday’s 15th stage. He took advantage of a short but very steep ascent located just before the final 7-kilometer (4-mile) climb leading to the finish line to move away. Wout van Aert finished second at more than two minutes behind. Vingegaard and two-time Tour winner Tadej Pogacar once again stayed together throughout the day in the group of main contenders.