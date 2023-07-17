Brewers LHP Wade Miley returns to injured list with discomfort in his throwing elbow

MILWAUKEE (AP) — Milwaukee Brewers left-handed pitcher Wade Miley has gone back on the injured list due to discomfort in his throwing elbow. Miley has gone 6-2 with a 3.06 ERA in 13 appearances this season despite missing a month of action from mid-May to mid-June with a left lat strain. Miley’s five starts since his return from the injured list had included three scoreless appearances. He pitched six shutout innings to help the Brewers beat the Cincinnati Reds 1-0 in his last outing.

