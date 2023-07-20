Asia’s One Championship will stage 4 more MMA events in the U.S. in 2024

LOS ANGELES (AP) — One Championship intends to hold more events in the U.S. next year after a successful stateside debut last May. The Asia-centered mixed martial arts promotion informed The Associated Press of its plans Thursday for four stateside shows in 2024. The dates and locations are still being finalized. Amazon Prime Video will continue to broadcast the shows. The promotion has worked on cracking the lucrative North American market for several years, and it finally held its first full U.S. show in Broomfield, Colorado, two months ago. Longtime UFC champion Demetrious Johnson won the promotion’s 135-pound title in the event.

KTVZ NewsChannel 21 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.