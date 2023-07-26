Skip to Content
Spain and Japan move on to knockout stage at Women’s World Cup as La Roja beat Zambia 5-0

By MAX RALPH
Associated Press

AUCKLAND, New Zealand (AP) — Jennifer Hermoso scored twice and assisted in her 100th international appearance to push Spain past Zambia 5-0 on Wednesday. The win moved both Spain and Japan into the Women’s World Cup knockout round. Spain and Japan are the first teams to clinch berths in the tournament’s round of 16. They will play on Monday in Wellington to decide seeding. Hermoso is Spain’s all-time leading scorer. She deposited a one-time header off a perfect cross from Alexia Putellas in the 13th minute. She then gathered a rebound and scored on an empty net in the 70th minute. The goal was confirmed after a lengthy review.

Article Topic Follows: AP National Sports

