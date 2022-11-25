We at NewsChannel 21 are thankful for our viewers sending in photos of their great catches for our Big Ol' Fish segments - please keep them coming, from the Share tab at KTVZ.COM.

KTVZ NewsChannel 21 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.