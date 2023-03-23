Big Ol’ Fish: Some fish are way bigger than others!
Some weeks, when we say BIG Ol' Fish, we mean it! Thanks for your submissions - send yours in from the Share tab at KTVZ.COM.
Some weeks, when we say BIG Ol' Fish, we mean it! Thanks for your submissions - send yours in from the Share tab at KTVZ.COM.
KTVZ NewsChannel 21 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.
Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here
If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.