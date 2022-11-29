Senegal and Netherlands progress to World Cup knockout stages

By George Ramsay and Alasdair Howorth, CNN

Netherlands and Senegal both qualified for the World Cup knockout stages from Group A on Tuesday at Qatar 2022.

For the Netherlands, a comfortable 2-0 win against host nation Qatar ensured its progression to the last 16, while Senegal earned a hard-fought 2-1 victory against Ecuador.

In a tense, must-win game for Senegal, the Lions of Teranga went ahead through Ismaïla Sarr’s penalty before Moisés Caicedo leveled for Ecuador in the second half.

But the Africa Cup of Nations champion responded immediately as captain Kalidou Koulibaly struck home from a free-kick into the box.

Ecuador pushed for an equalizer, which would have seen El Tri qualify ahead of Senegal, late on, but Koulibaly’s strike proved decisive, ensuring his side reach the World Cup knockout stages for the first time since 2002.

The result means the Netherlands and Senegal join Brazil, France and Portugal as the first five teams to qualify from the group stages.

With Qatar having lost two World Cup games going into Tuesday’s match, the Netherlands’ spot in the last 16 seemed a formality and so it proved

The Oranje opened the scoring in the 26th minute with some slick passing between Davy Klaassen, Memphis Depay and Cody Gakpo, who struck a sumptuous low finish from the edge of the box.

Frenkie de Jong doubled the Dutch lead just after the half-time break, tapping in after Depay’s initial shot was palmed into the midfielder’s path.

It was a complete performance from the Netherlands, which will now face the second-placed team from Group B brimming with confidence having only conceded one goal so far at Qatar 2022.

Qatar, meanwhile, ends its campaign winless — the only side ever to host a World Cup and fail to get a single point from the group stage.

More to follow.

The-CNN-Wire

™ & © 2022 Cable News Network, Inc., a Warner Bros. Discovery Company. All rights reserved.