Simone Biles on entry list for US Classic in August – but will she compete?

By Jill Martin and George Ramsay, CNN

(CNN) — Is Simone Biles making a return to gymnastics competition?

The 26-year-old is listed as an entrant for the US Classic, which is scheduled to be held August 5 in Hoffman Estates, Illinois, just outside of Chicago.

Biles famously withdrew from the Tokyo Olympics during the women’s team final when she was suffering from the twisties, a mental block in gymnastics while losing track of her position midair.

She opted not to compete in four individual finals in those Olympics – the all-around individual competition, vault, uneven bars and floor exercise – but she notably did return to compete during the Games using a modified dismount in her balance beam routine, winning the bronze medal in the event.

“Registration for U.S. Classic closed this week and is required to compete at the U.S. Classic, but it does not guarantee participation,” said the USA Gymnastics announcement on its website.

CNN has reached out to representation for Biles for more information.

A USA Gymnastics spokesperson declined to comment when contacted by CNN.

Biles has won seven Olympic medals – including four golds – over the course of her decorated career. In October 2021, she told NBC’s “Today” show that she was “still scared to do gymnastics” after what unfolded at the Olympics.

“I don’t think people understand the magnitude of what I go through,” she said at the time, adding that she has benefitted from mental health therapy while on tour.

Earlier this year, Biles announced her marriage to NFL player Jonathan Owens, who has recently joined the Green Bay Packers.

Responding to Biles’ impending return to competition, US ski star Mikaela Shiffrin called it “the best news.”

The-CNN-Wire

™ & © 2023 Cable News Network, Inc., a Warner Bros. Discovery Company. All rights reserved.

Mallika Kallingal contributed to reporting.