Skip to Content
Football Fandemonium with Max
By
Published 7:28 pm

Football FANdemonium Week 13 – Seahawks vs. Ducks

We are now ready to start filling out the final 25% of our Football FANdemonium bracket. The home stretch starts with a family of Seattle Seahawks fans squaring up against die-hard Oregon Ducks fans.

You can now vote on who you think is the bigger fan by visiting KTVZ.COM/sports. The poll is on the right-hand side of the page.

Voting ends the following Thursday, and winners will be announced next Friday.

If you want to enter the contest, submit photos showing off your team spirit via KTVZ.COM/play.

Local Videos / Sports / Videos

Max Goldwasser

Max Goldwasser is a reporter and producer for NewsChannel 21. Learn more about Max here.

Related Articles

Comments

Leave a Reply

Skip to content