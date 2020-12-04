Football FANdemonium Week 13 – Seahawks vs. Ducks

Football Fandemonium with Max

We are now ready to start filling out the final 25% of our Football FANdemonium bracket. The home stretch starts with a family of Seattle Seahawks fans squaring up against die-hard Oregon Ducks fans.

You can now vote on who you think is the bigger fan by visiting KTVZ.COM/sports. The poll is on the right-hand side of the page.

Voting ends the following Thursday, and winners will be announced next Friday.

If you want to enter the contest, submit photos showing off your team spirit via KTVZ.COM/play.