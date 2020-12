Football Fandemonium with Max

For the final week of the Football FANdemonium regular season, it's only fitting Max Goldwasser features fans from the most popular teams on the show - Seattle Seahawks and Oregon Ducks.

You can now vote on who you think is the bigger fan by visiting KTVZ.COM/sports. The poll is on the right-hand side of the page.

Voting ends the following Thursday, and winners will be announced next Friday.

Then, the playoffs begin!