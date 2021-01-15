Football FANdemonium Playoffs – Semifinals

Football Fandemonium with Max

We have reached the semifinals of the FANdemonium playoffs. The road to the Grand Prize - a $700 tailgate party package - is on the horizon. NewsChannel 21's Max Goldwasser challenged each of the four remaining fans to send their best pitch as to why they should be FANdemonium champion.

Now it's up to you to decide who moves onto the finals next week.

You can now vote on each matchup by visiting KTVZ.COM/sports. The link to the bracket is on the right-hand side of the page.

Voting ends next Thursday, and the semifianls begin Friday, Jan. 15.