Football FANdemonium Playoffs – Finals

Football Fandemonium with Max

We have officially reached the Football FANdemonium finals! After showing off 32 superfans from across Central Oregon over the last four months, we are now down to just two.

NewsChannel 21's Max Goldwasser put the finalists to the test in a trivial showdown.

Now, it's up to you to decide who becomes our FANdemonium champion. Winner will be announced next Friday. The grand prize is a tailgate party package from IBEX.

You can now vote on each matchup by visiting KTVZ.COM/sports. The link to the bracket is on the right-hand side of the page.