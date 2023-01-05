Out & About: Get out and enjoy Mother Nature
Central Oregon is beautiful in the winter! Share your beautiful shots with us from the Share tab!
Central Oregon is beautiful in the winter! Share your beautiful shots with us from the Share tab!
KTVZ NewsChannel 21 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.
Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here
If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.